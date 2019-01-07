Clyde stun promotion rivals Peterhead with late double

Two late goals gave Clyde a dramatic and potentially crucial win over League Two promotion rivals Peterhead at Balmoor on Saturday.

With the clock ticking away and Clyde trailing 1-0, it looked like a long journey home empty-handed for the Bully Wee faithful.

But in a remarkable turnaround goals by Ally Love and Mark Lamont snatched a victory which cut the gap between the sides to just two points.

In a lively opening both sides showed their attacking intent.

Clyde fans claimed in vain for a penalty for a challenge by Cameron Eadie on John Rankin and David Goodwillie had a shot blocked by a combination of Eadie and keeper Greg Fleming.

But it was Peterhead who broke the deadlock in 20 minutes with a goal of pure farce. Jordan Stewart attempted to chest the ball back to Blair Currie but the ball went past the keeper and hit the post with Ryan Dow touching home the loose ball from a couple of yards.

After the break Clyde posed the bigger threat, driving forward with pace, and a low Lamont shot on the hour was only a fraction past.

Jack Leitch had a chance for the home side, tamely shooting straight at Currie.

The visitors continued to look impressive on the attack and ex-Peterhead defender Scott Rumsby shot wildly over following a corner.

Defeat would have left Clyde eight points behind Jim McInally’s side, but with just five minutes remaining a Goodwillie shot hit the post and substitute Ally Love blasted in from eight yards for a deserved equaliser.

Just a minute later their comeback was complete as Lamont drove a shot low into the net from the right side of the area for a dramatic winner.