Clyde supporting Football for All charity ticket scheme

Clyde have agreed to back a new initiative aimed at providing free match tickets for families with disabled children.

They are among a number of senior Scottish teams taking part in the Football for All campaign, a pilot partnership which also involves the SPFL Trust and the Family Fund charity.

Family Fund is the UK’s largest charity providing grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people. Last year, they provided support to 6,233 families in Scotland.

The tickets, which work on a first-come, first-served basis, are available to all families who have received support from Family Fund from January 2018.

SPFL Trust Chief Executive Nicky Reid said: “We understand that families supported by Family Fund face enormous financial, emotional and physical challenges.

“Our Football For All project allows a simple gesture to go a long way, removing a barrier that will allow families who are facing significant difficulties the chance to attend games and enjoy a great experience at Broadwood.”

Following a robust application process, Family Fund grants are awarded to low-income and vulnerable families for wide range of items, such as washing machines, sensory toys, family breaks, bedding, tablets, furniture, outdoor play equipment, clothing and computers.

Salena Begley MBE, Scotland Partnership Development Manager at Family Fund, said: “We are very pleased and excited to be working with SPFL Trust and Clyde to launch Football for All.

“At Family Fund, we support families all over Scotland who are raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people, who face daily pressures on their time and their finances.

“We know from talking with families that chances to go out together or have a break from caring can be very limited, often due to the costs involved, so would like to thank Clyde for providing free tickets to families throughout the season, and giving them the same opportunity as others to see a football match in person.

“We hope that this scheme creates some new fans and look forward to hearing some great stories about these families experiencing live football matches.”