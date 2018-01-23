Clyde take the points from league leaders

Clyde produced an excellent performance on Saturday to beat the Ladbrokes League 2 leaders Montrose away from home and secure a much-needed three points.

Danny Lennon made two changes to the starting line-up following the Stenhousemuir match, with Barry Cuddihy and Mark Lamont coming into the side, reports the club’s website.

The Bully Wee started the match well and Ally Love had an early chance when David Goodwillie’s cross reached him at the back post, but the winger couldn’t get the ball under control well enough to get a clean shot away.

However, after 24 minutes, Love did get on the scoresheet when he got on the end of Tom Lang’s ball into the box and looped a header over home ‘keeper Jordan Millar.

Gary Fraser could have equalised almost immediately when he connected with Kerr Hay’s cross, but his stabbed shot was blocked before being scrambled clear.

Then, following a Montrose corner, Blair Currie was forced into a close range block to deny Hay.

Just before half-time, Goodwillie looked like he would have a good chance to score when he got on the ball in the box, but his eventual shot was gathered easily by Millar.

Five minutes into the second half, Goodwillie found himself in a similar position again after collecting Lang’s pass and the forward turned and blasted a shot into the corner of the net to make it 2-0, sparking a big celebration in front of the Clyde dugout.

As the home side pushed hard to get back into the match, Montrose substitute Chris Templeman came close to scoring twice in three minutes; a header from Andrew Steeves’ cross deflected wide then a header from a Lewis Milne corner was superbly tipped over the bar by Currie.

On 62 minutes, a Clyde counter attack led to Goodwillie having possession just outside the home box and he fed the ball to the lively Mark Lamont, who placed a superb shot into the far corner of the net from about 25 yards.

That looked to have sealed the win, but a couple of minutes later The Gable Endies were awarded what looked a very soft penalty after Templeman took a tumble in the box.

Gary Fraser converted from the spot to pull a goal back.

Jordan Stewart then made a good block on the line to prevent a nervous finish, but The Bully Wee finished strongly and Lamont could have made the final score more emphatic when he was put through on goal in injury time, but he took a heavy touch just before the chance to shoot.

Clyde: Currie, Lang, McNiff, Home, Lamont, Cuddihy, Nicoll, Love (Duffie 83), Stewart, Goodwillie, Millar. Subs: Lowdon, Ramsay, OSadolor, Duffie, Ferguson, Henry, Gourlay.