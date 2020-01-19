Clyde to face Celtic in Scottish Cup fifth round

Clyde players Alex Williams and Tom Brighton celebrate after their famous cup win over Celtic in 2006
Clyde have pulled a Scottish Cup cracker after being paired with holders Celtic in the next round of the competition.

The Bully Wee will entertain Neil Lennon's side at Broadwood in a tie scheduled for the weekend of February 8 and 9.

The tie will evoke memories of the last meeting between the sides, at Broadwood in 2006 when Clyde marred Roy Keane's debut for Celtic with a memorable 2-1 victory.

If Clyde are to pull off another shock they will have to end Celtic's remarkable run of 31 domestic cup ties unbeaten, stretching back to 2016.