Clyde to host East Fife in Ladbrokes League 1 opener

Clyde FC will kick off their 2019/20 League 1 season at home to East Fife on Saturday, August 3.

The Bayview side will be the first test of the new campaign for Danny Lennon's Bully Wee who were promoted to the division via the play-offs last season.

Following that match they will have their first away trip the following Saturday when they themselves head to East Fife to face Raith Rovers at Starks Park on Saturday, August 10.

The will see out the opening month against Airdrieonians (A), Falkirk (H) and Forfar Athletic (A).

The full fixture list for the 2019/20 season is available to view.