Clyde too strong for Motherwell Colts in Tunnock's Challenge Cup

Clyde cruised through to the next round of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup with a 4-0 win over Motherwell Colts at Broadwood on Tuesday.

Skipper David Goodwillie set Clyde on their way to their first competitive win of the season, slotting past Peter Morrison with just six minutes on the clock.

Clyde dominated much of the match but had to wait until just before the hour mark to double their advantage.

Former Fir Parker Darren Smith sent Goodwillie through on goal and although his shot came back off the post Ally Love was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Defender Martin McNiff headed home a Love corner to put Clyde three up and then added a fourth with another header from a Mark Lamont free-kick.

The Bully Wee now play Queen of the South in the third round at Broadwood on September 7.