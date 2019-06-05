Clyde unable to play Betfred Cup tie at Hamilton

Clyde have been prevented from switching one of their Betfred Cup ties to Hamilton Academicals' Hope CBD Stadium.

With Broadwood unavailable due to a pitch upgrade being undertaken, the Bully Wee had come to an arrangement with Accies to play both their home games there.

But that plan has been scuppered because Clyde and Hamilton have been drawn in the same group, along with Partick Thistle, Airdrie and Queen's Park.

An SPFL spokesman confirmed that because Clyde have home advantage for the tie, playing it at the Hope CBD would create a fixture imbalance by giving Accies three home ties out of their four matches.

An alternative venue for the match, scheduled to be Clyde's opener on Tuesday, July 16. will now have to be found.

Ironically Queen's Park have also switched their home venue to fellow group rivals, Airdrie, because of upgrade work at Hampden, and Clyde's game with them will take place at the Penny Cars Stadium.

But there is no issue regarding the match between Queen's and Airdrie as the latter have home advantage for that one anyway.

The full schedule for the group is

Saturday July 13 - Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park, Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians (3pm).

Tuesday July 16 - Clyde v Hamilton Academical, (Venue to be confirmed), Queen's Park v Partick Thistle, (Penny Cars Stadium) (7.45pm)

Saturday July 20 - Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (3pm)

Sunday July 21 - Clyde v Airdrieonians, (Hope CBD Stadium) (3pm)

Wednesday July 24 - Airdrieonians v Queen's Park, Partick Thistle v Clyde (7.45pm)

Saturday July 27 - Airdrieonians v Hamilton Academical (3pm)

Sunday July 28 - Queen's Park v Clyde, (Penny Cars Stadium) (2.30pm)