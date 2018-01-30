Clyde United community team take on MSPs at Broadwood

Community football team Clyde United will take on a team of MSPs in a friendly match at Broadwood on Friday.

The match, which kicks off at 11am, is being held to highlight the achievements of the teamn which was set up in September 2016 as part of a partnership between NHS Lanarkshire, Clyde FC Foundation and NL Leisure.

The aim was to offer local individuals with mental health and addiction issues the opportunity to use football as a therapeutic activity.

This would help support their recovery and increase their levels of physical activity.

It is hoped that, by adopting a person-centred approach, the initiative can help individuals achieve their own health and well-being outcomes, which may include improvement in their confidence and self esteem, reduce isolation by providing opportunities to participate within group sport and activities.

This links to the principles of the New Economics Foundation Five Steps to Well-Being; Connect, Take Notice, Learn, Give and Be Active.