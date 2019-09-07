Clyde up for Challenge of Tunnock's tie with Queen of the South

Clyde go into their Tunnock's Caramel Wafer third round tie with Queen of the South looking to build on their first clean sheets of the season.

Danny Lennon's newly-promoted side moved off the bottom of the League One table two weeks ago with a 1-0 win over Falkirk, and then climbed another place last week after a goalless draw at Forfar.

The Bully Wee boss has been delighted with his side's improvement and wants to see that continue against Queens, although he knows the Championship side with hitman Stephen Dobbie in their ranks, will provide a challenge for his players.

He said: "We're defending much better as a team and we've been rewarded with two clean sheets. We were disappointed only to come away with a point from Forfar, but the level of the performance made that a bit more bearable.

"We played Queen of the South in pre-season and matched them very well in the first half, but we know the qualities that they have, especially at the top end. That will be a challenge for our defenders to see how far they've come."

As well as performing well in the league, Lennon is also looking to make more progress in cup competitions this season - although Clyde don't have the best of records in the Challenge Cup in recent season.

Their 4-0 win over Motherwell Colts in the last round was the Bully Wee's first victory in the competition since 2014 - and only their second since 2008, the last time they won more than one match in the tournament in the same season.

Lennon said "It's always nice to challenge yourself against opposition from a higher league and it always brings a bit of a buzz and excitement.

"It's a good tie to keep the momentum going and we've got a few players who will benefit from getting some minutes. This is an opportunity to make those changes and it's important that all of the squad are competing with each other in a healthy manner."