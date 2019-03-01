Clyde v Edinburgh City: Bully Wee go into promotion clash on best run for 62 years

Clyde face a massive game when they welcome promotion rivals Edinburgh City to Broadwood on Saturday - but couldn't be going into it in better form.

Tuesday's 1-0 win at Stirling Albion made it 15 matches without defeat for the Bully Wee, their best undefeated run since the 1956-57 campaign.

Boss Danny Lennon was delighted with his players' reaction to the frustration of shipping two points against Queen's Park at Hampden last week, particularly in the way they saw the game out.

He said: "It was a very hard fought game and I thought both sets of players competed very well.

"We got a break of the ball for the goal but I was delighted with the response of the players after the disappointment on Saturday.

"We've been asking the players to manage the game properly. If you take the Annan game and the Queen's Park game, in the last few minutes that's four points we've dropped.

"It's all about having to learn how to manage the game out and I thought we did it superbly.

"We're absolutely delighted with the run that the players have been on. Bu there's going to be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season."

Another victory against City on Saturday would be a massive boost to Clyde's promotion hopes, It would move them above City into second place in the League Two table, behind leaders Peterhead, as the promotion race approaches the final run-in.

Clyde's current run was kicked off by a 1-0 win over City at Ainslie Park the last time the sides met in November, John Rankin getting the winner.

But Danny Lennon will be taking nothing for granted against a City side who have already visited Broadwood twice this season and have yet to lose.

They won the penalty shootout for a bonus point after the sides drew 1-1 in the Betfred Cup in July and then were 2-0 victors when they returned to Cumbernauld on league duty the following month.

Clyde were without David Goodwillie that day - a late call-off due to his partner going into labour - and struggled to cope.

However they've managed that much better during their recent run when Goodwillie was ruled out for six weeks after breaking his arm at Berwick.

Fortunately the fixture schedule and postponements dictated he only missed three games in that period, with Clyde still managing to take seven points out of nine from them.

Goodwillie is now back and picking up where he left off with a goal off the bench at Hampden last Saturday followed by the winner at Stirling.

But the Bully Wee's success is not just down to scoring goals - at the other end the Bully Wee defence has conceded just three goals in 10 matches.

