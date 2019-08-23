Clyde v Falkirk: the last time they played each other

Clyde host Falkirk on Saturday in a bottom v top League One clash at Broadwood.

With Clyde having just come up from League Two and Falkirk coming down from the Championship, matches between the clubs have been few and far between in recent years.

The last competitive match between Clyde and Falkirk was a League Cup tie at the Falkirk Stadium on August 3, 2013, which the Bairns won 3-0.

They had to wait until the 73rd minute until Blair Alston opened the scoring but quickly added further goals through Philip Roberts and Thomas Grant in an eight-minute triple salvo.

Falkirk's last visit to play Broadwood came just the week before, a Challenge Cup tie on July 27.

Again Falkirk won. 2-1 this time, with Alston and Conor McGrandles netting either side of a Stefan McCluskey leveller for Clyde.

Clyde's last win over Falkirk came in 2005 in the Scottish Cup, a double from Ian Harty and a Gary Bollan goal securing a 3-0 win.

The last league match between the pair was a Division One match at Broadwood in 2005 which Falkirk won 1-0 with an early Russell Latapy penalty.