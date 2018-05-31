Clyde want loan star Lamont back at Broadwood

Clyde are keen to have midfielder Mark Lamont back at Broadwood on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Clyde colours on loan from Partick Thistle and was one of the key figures in their rise up the table in the second half of the season.

Lamont returned to his parent club at the end of the season but has now been released as part of Jags' clearout following their relegation from the top flight.

It's understood that Clyde boss Danny Lennon is keen to have Lamont back at Broadwood and that he has been offered a deal by the club.

Although the Clyde players are back in training already, Lennon himself is on holiday.

But before jetting off to Australia on holiday, he snapped up former Cowdenbeath defender Scott Rumsby and Derry City forward David Hopkirk.

And former Norwich midfielder Ray Grant, who made 16 appearances in the second half of last season, has also agreed terms for the coming campaign.

He joins Blair Currie, Kieran Duffie, Tom Lang, Martin McNiff, Jordan Stewart, Kevin Nicoll, David Goodwillie, Ally Love and Aaron Millar.

The club are also waiting to hear on offers to Chris McStay, Barry Cuddihy and English loan pair Jack Boyle and Dylan Coghill, who have now been released by parent club Huddersfield.

Clyde kick-off their pre-season programme at home to Alloa Athletic on Saturday, June 30.

But they have had to cancel their pre-season friendly with Stranraer on July 7 after being drawn against the League One side in the group stage of the Betfred Cup.

Vice-chairman John Taylor admitted: “We’re trying to arrange another fixture for that date now.”

Last season’s Betfred runners-up Motherwell, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City complete the group.