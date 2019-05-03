Clyde will get League 2 trophy back at Broadwood if they win

There will be no last-minute change of direction for the SPFL helicopter if Clyde snatch a dramatic League 2 title win at Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Danny Lennon's men could be crowned champions if they win at Central Park and title rivals Peterhead slip up against Queen's Park at Hampden.

However if that does happen the Bully Wee won't receive the trophy in Fife. Instead the presentation will take place back at Broadwood.

Clyde are understandably reluctant to go public with any potential celebration plans, preferring to simply concentrate on their own game - which they have to win - and then await developments regarding Peterhead's match.

But it's understood that standby arrangements are in place for Broadwood to be opened up for a presentation at 7pm, if things go Clyde's way.

Difficulties in finding a landing area, and the need to clear Central Park quickly for a Saturday evening stock car meeting, have ruled the trophy being delivered to Cowdenbearth by helicopter.

Ironically there would be no logistical issues if Peterhead win the title, as they trophy is already stored at Hampden.