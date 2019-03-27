Clyde win appeal over Blair Currie red card against Annan

Clyde's appeal against the red card shown to keeper Blair Currie has been upheld.

The 25-year-old was sent off four minutes from the end, with Clyde leading 1-0, for an off-the-ball incident.

Referee Alan Newlands also awarded the visitors a penalty, form which they scored to equalise.

Despite being down to 10 men Clyde went on to win 2-1 thanks to an injury-time goal from Martin McNiff.

However the club still appealed and at a hearing at Hampden on Wednesday the Scottish FA's Fast Track Tribunal agreed to rescind the red card and the Violent Conduct (A2) offence.

Currie will now be available for Saturday's match at Albion Rovers.