Croy youngsters team up with Buddies star Hippolyte to launch tourney

Pupils from a Croy primary school teamed up with St Mirren star Myles Hippolyte at Hampden last week to launch a new edition of a popular national seven-a-side competition.

The P7 kids from Holy Cross Primary and Myles were marking the start of the annual Scottish Schools Football Association (SSFA) Soccer Sevens Competition.

And while the 2018/19 competition is only about to kick off, it’s already scored a hat-trick of firsts with a new sponsor, a new name, and a new goal of supporting the STV Children’s Appeal.

Open to teams from Primary 6 and 7 year groups and Secondary under 15s, the popular juniors’ Soccer Sevens tournament for all schools in Scotland demonstrates SSFA’s commitment to encouraging children throughout the country to play football as part of their physical, social and emotional wellbeing.

Following SSFA’s recently-signed sponsorship agreement with digital print and document technology specialist, Concept Group Ltd (part of the Xerox Company), this year’s tournament has been named the Concept Soccer Sevens 2018/19.

Former Livingston and Falkirk forward Myles said: “SSFA does so much to develop football in Scotland and its annual schools’ tournament plays a really important part in that by introducing so many boys and girls to the game.

“Providing opportunities to get involved in the sport is all about improving young lives.

“So it’s great that the impact of this year’s tournament will reach even further and the Concept Soccer Sevens 2018/19 will be helping kids coping with difficult circumstances.

“So whatever the final scores may be and whoever the winners are, I think this year’s tournament will be the best yet.”