Cumbernauld Colts already planning for next season with new signings

There may still be some mileage left in the current campaign - but Cumbernauld Colts are already looking ahead to next season.

Colts recently boosted their squad with the addition of former Queen’s Park defender Scott Gibson and forward Billy Mortimer, as well as former Rangers youngster Dylan Dykes.

Colts co-manager Craig McKinlay admits his side are already building for next season - and is delighted to get the signings over the line early.

As the Lowland League nears its conclusion, the Cumbernauld side are in the unusual position of not having any outstanding postponed games to rearrange.

After a couple of blank weekends their next match isn’t until a week on Saturday when they travel to face Kelty Hearts, whose defeat at Broadwood earlier in the campaign remains their only league loss of the season

McKinlay said: “We have the League Cup section to end the season and we have won that competition before so we are looking forward to it.

“But we are building for next season now. There are potentially a few more that we can add, but it might not be before the end of the season.”

He continued: “Without getting ahead of ourselves we hope these players will see us challenge further up the table.”

Mortimer (23) made over 80 appearances for Queen’s Park after coming through their youth system while Gibson (26), who also came through the Queen’s ranks before spells at Airdie and Annan, returned to Hampden and made over 130 appearances for them, some as captain.

Dykes (23) came through the Rangers youth system and has had spells at Ross County, Stranraer (loan), Morton and Stenhousemuir (loan).

McKinlay said: “If we can bring in another two or three lads this summer we will be really positive going into the new season.”