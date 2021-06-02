Kilsyth Rangers and Cumbernauld United are in the same South Challenge Cup zone (pic by Chloe Kelly)

The competition is effectively a national non-league cup and will feature clubs in the Lowland League and West, East and South of Scotland Leagues.

Among those awaiting their fate in Friday's draw are Cumbernauld Colts, Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers. And joining them are Kilsyth Athletic, whose application to join the West of Scotland League's development league has been accepted.

A total of 161 participating clubs have been split into four geographical zones with the first two rounds regionalised.

In Round one for each zone there will be eight ties and 24 clubs will receive byes.

Round two will consist of 16 ties in each zone with the winners progressing to round three when the competition becomes all in.

The Cumbernauld and Kilsyth sides have all been placed in the North-East Zone, meaning they could all be drawn against each other.

Even if they avoid each other they could still land a tasty tie with potential opponents including Lowland League sides Camelon, East Stirlingshire and Bo’ness United, former junior giants such as Linlithgow Rose.

Others in the pot include Bellshill Athletic, BSC Glasgow, Dunipace, Gartcairn and Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

The first round will be played on Saturday, September 11, with the second round taking place on Saturday, October 16. The final will be on Sunday, May 22.