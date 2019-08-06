Cumbernauld Colts edge past BSC Glasgow with Wright winner

Cumbernauld Colts maintained their winning start to their Lowland League campaign with a dramatic home win over BSC Glasgow.

Summer signing Marty Wright’s injury time winner made it a Friday feast for Colts who followed their opening day win at Gala with another three points.

With Broadwood’s recently installed new 4G pitch and state of the art dugouts all enhancing the feelgood factor, Colts began brightly .

On 10 minutes Wright’s cross from the right eluded everyone in the penalty area and Craig Holmes was unfortunate only to find the side netting from a tight angle at the back post.

Holmes then almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in 25 minutes when his audacious strike from 30 yards crashed back off the bar. The chance wasn’t gone as the ball broke kindly for Fraser Team who watched his left-foot volley came back off the post and Wright should have scored from the rebound, but his close-range snapshot was held by BSC keeper Stephen Barr.

But the visitors finished the first half stronger and Colts keeper Jonny Grier made a great one-handed save to keep out a Martin Grehan header.

After the break Stephen O’Neil had a low shot well saved by Barr before, at the other end, Grier saved from Jamie Hamilton and then produced another outstanding save to deny Thomas Orr.

The game was now wide open and Wright had an effort blocked on the line by Barr.

However, the Colts persistence paid off in 63 minutes when Jordan Pirrie harassed the BSC defence into an error which allowed Wright to nip past goalkeeper Barr and square the ball into the path of Team who calmly placed his shot into the net from 10 yards.

O’Neil had a great chance to double their advantage, but the normally reliable winger shot narrowly over with only Barr to beat.

BSC had been a threat all night inside the Colts box and in 76 minutes. after a period of sustained pressure. Orr drilled a low shot towards goal from the edge of the box which appeared to be going wide until full-back McCormack slid the ball into the net at the back post to draw the visitors level.

The equaliser made for a thrilling climax as both teams threw caution to the wind in search of a winner and there were glorious chances at both ends of the pitch.

But it was Colts who came up trumps with a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of injury to send their fans home from Broadwood in delight.

O’Neil’s clever wing play forced a Colts free kick on the right side of the penalty box. And from the free kick Murray crossed the ball dangerously deep into the penalty area, which Scott Davidson nodded back across the area and new boy Wright was on hand to calmly hook the ball into the net past Barr from close range and claim all three points for Colts.

Colts now travel to play University of Stirling next Saturday at Forthbank looking to make it three wins from three.