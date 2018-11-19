Cumbernauld Colts get back to winning ways against Dalbeattie Star

Cumbernauld Colts ended their losing run with an impressive 3-0 victory over Dalbeattie Star at Broadwood on Saturday.

Colts had gone without a win in their previous five outings, but they got their Lowland League campaign back on track courtesy of goals from Sean Brown, Craig Holmes and Stephen O’Neill.

Colts are proving to be something of a bogey team for Dalbeattie with the men from the Borders having now visited Broadwood on three occasions and they’ve yet to register a single point or even a goal.

Their latest visit didn’t start well as the hosts raced into the lead inside the opening two minutes.

Holmes nicked possession in the middle of the park and fed the ball to the right for Fraser Team who played a low cross into the path of Brown and the striker slotted the ball low past visiting keeper Vinnie Parker from close range.

Colts should have built on their impressive opening, but it was the visitors who began to look the more dangerous as the first half progressed with Liam Park and Scott Milligan both being denied by Colts keeper Jordan Pettigrew.

There was no further scoring in the first half and early in the second half Pettigrew had to be at his very best when he made a great double save from Lewis Sloan and Milligan to deny the Borders men an equaliser.

However, Colts took firm control of the game in 52 minutes when Richie Kirwan found Holmes in the middle of the Dalbeattie half.

The midfielder took a few steps forward and when he wasn’t closed down Holmes let fly from 30 yards and the ball flew past Parker into the top corner for what was an outstanding goal.

The Broadwood side now had their tails up and immediately began to turn the screw on their opponents with Holmes proving to be instrumental in every dangerous Colts move.

And in 58 minutes Colts grabbed the killer third goal when Holmes went on a weaving run towards the Dalbeattie goal only to be bundled on the edge of the box.

This allowed skipper for the day O’Neill to step forward and curl an audacious 25 yard free kick over the wall and into the top corner with Parker helpless again.

The third goal appeared to knock the stuffing out of Dalbeattie and Colts went on to dominate the remainder of the game .

If anything the win should have been even more convincing with Brown, Team and O’Neill all going close to adding to the score line.

The victory moves Colts up to joint third in the Lowland League table where they sit level on points with Eduspsort Academy and BSC Glasgow.

The trio are four points behind second placed East Kilbride and five adrift of leaders Kelty Hearts.

Colts’ next Lowland League outing is this coming Saturday when they travel to play Vale of Leithen in what will be a tough fixture and again three points will be of the utmost importance.