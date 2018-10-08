Cumbernauld Colts go joint top of the Lowland League

Cumbernauld Colts went joint top of the Lowland League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over University of Stirling at Broadwood last Wednesday.

Fraser Team’s solitary strike was enough to hand Colts the three points needed to join leaders Spartans on points, albeit the Edinburgh side still had a superior goal difference.

Colts created their first opportunity in 13 minutes when a Craig Holmes header was blocked by Stirling keeper John Allan.

The hosts went close again in 18 minutes when an in swinging corner from Holmes caused panic in the Stirling six-yard box and the ball broke kindly for Sean Brown who volleyed narrowly over.

However Colts were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Kieran Hall appeared to be tripped by Scott Davidson and the visitors then went close when Dominic Slattery drilled a shot into the side netting.

The visitors also began the second period brightly and a thunderous 25-yard effort from David Collins was brilliantly tipped over by Jordan Pettigrew.

But on 58 minutes it was Colts who scored the decisive goal against the run of play with a goal of real quality.

Brown turned into space on the halfway line and released Team who ran in on goal and cut inside his man before finishing superbly with a drive high past Allan.

Even though Stirling were reduced to 10 men in 88 minutes when Matthew Burrows received his second yellow for pulling down Brown.

The final few minutes were tense given a place at the top of the table was at stake, but Colts held on.

However they dropped to third after Saturday’s draw with BSC Glasgow.