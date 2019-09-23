Cumbernauld Colts hammered by Penicuik in senior Scottish Cup

Cumbernauld Colts crashed out of the William Hill Scottish Cup at the hands of East of Scotland League side Penicuik at Broadwood on Saturday.

The former junior outfit, in the senior trophy for the first time in 129 years, produced a scintillating performance to progress to the second round and a plum home tie with League Two side Stenhousemuir.

Penicuik created the first chance in the second minute when Aaron Somerville set up Sean Stewart but he blasted the ball over.

The dominant visitors had numerous other chances their pressure finally paid off in the 29th minute when Aaron Somerville headed home a Craig Stevenson free-kick.

Eight minutes later Penicuik doubled their lead when Stevenson struck a beauty from 30 yards which left Colts keeper Colts keeper Jonathan Grier clawing fresh air.

Penicuik were in complete control and scored again in the 41st minute, an excellent link up between Scott McCrory-Irving and Andrew Forbes saw the latter cross for Aaron Ponton to steer the ball into the far corner.

Only two superb Greer blocks prevented Stewart adding another before the break.

After the break Colts enjoyed their best spell of the game and pulled one back in 70 minutes with the goal of the match, an unstoppable 30-yard strike from substitute Craig Holmes.

But Penicuik’s three goal lead was restored eight minutes later when Ryan Baptie crossed the ball from the left and Stewart got on the end of it to volley home.

The scoring was completed in the 87th minute when Ponton did exceptionally well to get past the Colts defence and cut the ball back into the path of Jones who smashed the ball into the net from 15 yards.

Colts return to Lowland League action this Saturday when they travel to face Berwick Rangers.