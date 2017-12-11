Cumbernauld Colts hit Hawick with seven-goal salvo

Cumbernauld Colts returned to form with a resounding victory which moved them back up to fourth in the Lowland League table.

Colts went onto Saturday’s match with bottom-of-the-table Hawick determined to make amends for a poor result against Edusport Academy in their previous outing.

And it wasn’t long before they showed their intent, Stephen O’Neill shoot low into the net from a Craig Murray cutback to score the opening goal after eight minutes.

Within 10 minutes Colts had added to their lead as Stephen Kerr overlapped Craig Holmes to dink a ball to the back post for a grateful Murray to head home.

Colts were looking to put the match to bed as quickly as possible and O’Neill scored his second after latching on to a long ball from Michael Wallace to nod past the outrushing Hawick keeper and tap home into an empty net.

Hawick responded to this early onslaught by the Colts but were unable to capitalise on chances and the half finished with the Colts three to the good.

The expected reaction from Hawick failed to materialise and it was the Colts who started the second half on the front foot with Craig Holmes scoring a fourth, with a shot from 20 yards, after some delightful play by Fraser Sheridan and O’Neill from a short corner.

There was then a flurry of substitutions and yellow cards with one of the latter resulting from a foul in the box after Wallace was brought down. O’Neill however failed to convert from the spot.

However Sheridan scored a fifth in the 70th minute, latching onto a superb cross from Murray after a flowing movement.

It was then the turn of Wallace to add his name to the score sheet when he nodded in at the near post after a decent corner from Holmes.

The scoring wasn’t finished there however as arguably the goal of the game, was scored by Holmes in the 89th minute when he slotted home receiving the ball after some tremendous intricate passing play around the Hawick box by the Colts players.