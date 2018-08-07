Cumbernauld Colts keep up winning start with Kelty win

Cumbernauld Colts made it two wins out of two with a dramatic victory over Lowland League new boys Kelty Hearts on Friday night.

Looking to follow their opening day win at Gala, Colts should have got off to a flier in the third minute.

Fraser Team race clear but the striker’s low shot was well saved by visiting keeper Scott Christie.

But Team made amends in 13 minutes Ritchie Kirwan charged down the right wing and slid an inviting low cross in for Team to tucked a low shot under Christie.

Kelty reacted well and almost levelled in 15 minutes but Matty Gay watched in agony as his deflected shot flew narrowly over the bar.

Team had another great chance, flicking the ball into Christie’s arms from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end Ciaran Chalmers went close with a header and Brian Ritchie’s low drive brought out a great save from Jordan Pettigrew.

However, Kelty were rewarded for their persistence on the stroke of half-time when a Gay corner was powerfully headed past Pettigrew at the far post by Chalmers.

Kieran Coleman missed an early second-half chance for Colts.

But it was Kelty who edged in front against the run of play just after the hour mark when a sweeping move was finished superbly by Ian Nimmo, who rifled an unstoppable low volley past Pettigrew from the edge of the box.

Kelty dominated for a period after their second goal, but Colts fought their way back into the game and in 77 minutes the hosts drew level.

Sean Brown outmuscled Scott-Taylor Mackenzie and drew Christie off his line before squaring for Stephen O’Neill to roll the ball into the empty net.

It was now anyone’s game as both teams chased the winner with Team going close for Colts and then Ritchie sent a header crashing against the Colts bar for the visitors.

But Colts won the game in 90 minutes when Craig Holmes delivered an inch perfect corner for Brown made no mistake rising to bullet a header past Christie.

Colts will try to maintain their winning start this Saturday when they travel to Civil Service Strollers.