Cumbernauld Colts kick off with away win at Gala Fairydean

Cumbernauld Colts enjoyed a happy return to Gala as they kicked off their Lowland League campaign with a victory.

The town’s Netherdale ground was the scene of Colts’ League Cup final triumph over Selkirk.

And it again proved a happy hunting ground as they returned with three precious points after a 2-1 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers - with a couple of their new signings being instrumental in the victory.

Colts opened the scoring in just six minutes when Sean Brown’s persistence won him the ball and he then delivered a cross into the box for debutant Fraser Team to score.

Another new signing Arnault Bembo then got involved in the action but his shot from distance didn’t trouble the Gala keeper.

This seemed to spur Gala into action, allowing another of Colts’ new signings - teenage keeper Jordan Pettigrew - to step up to the plate.

The 18-year-old, on loan from Livingston, tipped a goal bound shot over his bar and then got down well to turn an angled shot round the post.

Fraser Sheridan was then caught in possession, leading to Pettigrew having to put the resultant shot round his post before being called into action again when he pulled off a great save from an angled shot from outside the six-yard box.

Gala started the second half as they had finished the first but fortunately for Colts so did Pettigrew and he produced another great save, tipping a close in shot over the bar.

It was then Colts’ turn to show their attacking flair and some great link up play between Brown and Team led to the Gala keeper saving the ensuing shot.

A flashing header by Scott Davidson then went narrowly wide of the Gala goal, but this spurred the home side into action and Pettigrew was finally beaten by a 67th minute wonder strike from Smith.

Unbelievably, straight from the restart Colts were awarded a corner and from Sheridan’s delivery another flashing Davidson header this time found the net to put the visitors back in front.

Gala pressed for the rest of the game, but the Cumbernauld side held on.

Colts play their first home game this Friday against big-spending newcomers Kelty Hearts. Kick-off at Broadwood is 7.45pm.