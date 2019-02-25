Cumbernauld Colts rue misses against Edusport Academy

Cumbernauld Colts missed an opportunity to move back into the Lowland League top six when they were held 2-2 by Edusport Academy at Broadwood on Saturday.

Colts started strongly and passed up several chances before eventually making the breakthrough in 20 minutes with a goal of top quality.

Stephen O’Neill swivelled in the middle of the park and played a lovely reverse pass into the path of Sean Brown who didn’t even break stride before driving the ball low past Solal Pelmard at his near post.

Edusport had shown nothing in the early part of the game but hit back against the run of play on 27 minutes.

Ex-Clyde skipper Scott McLaughlin found space on the left and drilled a low cross along the six yard line which Colts keeper Jordan Pettigrew couldn’t hold and the alert Ross McNeil clipped the ball into the empty net from close range.

Colts had to dig deep as the visitors began to pile on the pressure, but Pettigrew made amends for his earlier mistake by producing some great saves to keep the scores level at the interval.

The hosts had a wonderful chance to move back in front just after the hour mark when O’Neill was sent clear by Arnault Bembo, but his effort was blocked by Pelmard.

And it was the visitors who edged in front in 68 minutes when hesitancy in the Colts defence between Greg Pascazio and Pettigrew allowed McNeil to flick the ball past Pettigrew into the empty net.

Colts were beginning to rue their earlier missed opportunities.

But parity was restored in 78 minutes when Brown dashed into the box and was fouled by Jack Breslin, another former Clyde player.

The referee pointed to the spot and Fraser Team made no mistake.

The Cumbernauld men have a break from competitive action this week.