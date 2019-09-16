Cumbernauld Colts safely past Dalbeattie Star in South Challenge Cup

Cumbernauld Colts avoided any potential Friday the 13th horror show to see off Dalbeattie Star and book their place in the third round of the South Region Challenge Cup.

It wasn’t exactly a Friday night footballing feast at Broadwood, but Gregor Johnston’s solitary strike was enough to secure the win for Colts against their Lowland League rivals.

The hosts had a great chance to open the scoring in 16 minutes but Jordan Pirrie couldn’t angle his shot past visiting keeper Ryan Gibson.

Fraser Team then lashed a Craig Murray pass past Gibson into the net, but had strayed narrowly offside.

However Colts who got the breakthrough their dominance deserved in 38 minutes when a long deep cross from Cameron Dickson found its way to Johnston, and the young striker did well direct a controlled volley low past Gibson from six yards.

The visitors came out at the start of the second half with much more intent and almost drew level on two occasions with close efforts from Farrel O’Sullivan and Philip Middlemiss.

However Colts held out to win and now turn their attention to Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie when they host East of Scotland League side Penicuik Athletic.