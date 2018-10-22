Cumbernauld Colts Scottish Cup hopes ended by BSC Glasgow

Cumbernauld Colts crashed out of the William Hill Scottish Cup at the hands of Lowland League rivals BSC Glasgow at Broadwood on Saturday.

It was a disappointing day for the majority of the healthy crowd inside Broadwood as Colts failed to reach the third round for only the second time ever.

The visitors started the game brighter and former Colts man Robbie Duncan went close twice inside the opening 10 minutes, firstly with a strike from the edge of the box which was well saved by Jordan Pettigrew and then a back post header which should have found the net.

But Colts slowly began to impose themselves on the game as half-time approached there didn’t seem much to separate the teams, who had drawn 2-2 in the league a fortnight earlier.

Two minutes before half-time Jordan Marshall let fly from all of 30 yards and the ball rattled off the BSC bar with keeper Stephen Barr stranded.

However, the action didn’t stop there and on the stroke of half time BSC edged in front.

Declan Hughes bundled his way through before Pettigrew appeared to block the danger, but the keeper didn’t have the ball in his grasp and Hughes slid the ball into the net from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for Colts in 50 minutes when Pettigrew parried a David Winters shot only for Carlo Pignatiello to rifle the ball high into the net from 10 yards.

Colts threw themselves a lifeline on 70 minutes when Craig Holmes crossed low from the right and Fraser Team clipped the ball past Barr from five yards.

Sean Brown went close with a header as Colts piled on the pressure, but the visitors caught them with a sucker punch in 84 minutes when Pettigrew failed to cut out a Pignatiello cross and Duncan knocked the ball into the net from close range.

Colts’ misery was completed two minutes from time when Pignatiello’s shot was blocked by Pettigrew but sub Thomas Orr bundled the rebound into the empty net.