Cumbernauld Colts stun Kelty Hearts with stoppage time winner

Stephen O’Neill broke Kelty Hearts with a dramatic injury-time winner as Cumbernauld Colts stunned one of the Lowland League title favourites.

In a battle between two sides protecting unbeaten records Colts showed their character to secure a massive three points which moved them up to third in the table.

Kelty, managed by former Clyde boss Barry Ferguson, should have taken an early lead but Cameron Russell volleyed wide from close range.

Another former Clyde man, dead ball specialist Scott Linton, saw a curling free-kick scrape the outside of the Colts post. But Colts were also a threat in a wide open encounter and Marty Wright hooked a volley just wide.

Linton was inches away from opening the scoring in the 36th minute, smashing another free-kick from the edge of the box off the face of the crossbar with home keeper Jonathan Grier helpless.

But the breakthrough came at the other end four minutes later. Craig Murray fed Wright on the edge of the box and the experienced striker turned superbly before drilling a powerful low shot low past McKenzie.

The Fifers almost hit back immediately and remarkably that man Linton saw another free-kick cannon off the top of the bar with Grier rooted to the spot.

Linton’s frustration continued on the hour when Grier produced an outstanding save to keep out his penalty after Michael McAnespie fouled Chris Dodd.

Kelty finally found a way though three minutes from time when Nathan Austin pounced on a defensive error to prod past Grier.

But there was a sting in the tail as, two minutes into stoppage time, Fraser Team sent O’Neill through to thump the ball low past McKenzie and send the Colts fans into ecstasy.

Colts will now aim to continue their impressive start to the season when they host league newcomers and current leaders Bonnyrigg Rose, the only other unbeaten team in the league. to Broadwood on Friday evening, kick-off 7.45pm.