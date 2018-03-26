Cumbernauld Colts suffer narrow defeat at Selkirk

Cumbernauld Colts suffered from missed chances and refereeing decisions as they went down 1-0 in their Lowland League match at Selkirk on Saturday.

Colts who were first to show intent when Paul Nash had a shot from distance after latching onto a knock down from Sean Brown, the Selkirk keeper gathering safely.

Brown then forced the home keeper into making a first class save with a shot from distance and also got his head to crosses from Lewis Wilson and Craig Holmes, both efforts going narrowly wide.

The first half drew to a close with Selkirk being awarded a controversial free-kick on the edge of the Colts’ box which saw Stephen Kerr receiving a yellow card.

Selkirk started the second half with some urgency and were unlucky not to take the lead after a couple of early chances which saw Colts’ keeper Ronan Fallens called into action.

Colts failed to heed the warnings and in the 56th minute Selkirk went ahead when Ciaren Chalmers headed into the net as the ball fell somewhat kindly to him after an earlier shot had rebounded off the post.

Five minutes later Brown received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow for kicking the ball away, the away support were left bemused by the decision as it appeared that the striker was simply clearing his lines.

Co-manager James Orr questioned the decision with the match official but he too was ordered into the stands for his remonstrations.

The decision seemed to galvanise the 10 men with Wilson in particular taking on greater responsibility with a couple of surging runs into the home box, but Selkirk held on to take the points.

Colts have now taken just one point from six games and will hope to get back to winning ways against Gretna 2008 at Broadwood on Saturday.