Cumbernauld Colts skipper Stephen O'Neill was on target twice at Vale of Leithen (archive pic: Erin Wilson)

Despite the sweltering heat at Innerleithen the game had a good tempo to it and it was Colts who made the breakthrough in 25 minutes.

Skipper Stephen O’Neill managed to break up some Vale possession around their box and set himself up for a caressed finish into the bottom corner.

Vale struggled to test Alexander Marshall in the Cumbernauld goal and it wasn't long before O'Neill bagged his second of the game, rifling the ball from Craig Murray's through pass across home keeper Andrew McQueen into the top corner.

A third came just a couple of minutes later, new signing Sean Winter in the right place at the right time to tap the ball home and give Colts a healthy half-time advantage.

Soon after the break, things went from bad to worse for Vale as Ben Brown was sent off for a late sliding challenge on Colts substitute Lewis Warnock.

And with five minutes to go the big moment came for Danny Hatfield.

On as a sub, he marked his senior debut with his first senior goal, breaking through Vale’s defence and dribbling past McQueen before blasting home.

Hatfield had been playing with the club's 2003 section before breaking through to the first team this summer.