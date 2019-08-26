Cumbernauld Colts unbeaten run ended by Bonnyrigg Rose

Cumbernauld Colts suffered their first league defeat of the season at the hands of Bonnyrigg Rose at Broadwood on Friday.

In a clash between the only two remaining unbeaten it was the league newcomers who took the points with a 2-0 win which kept them top of the table.

The hosts began the game very brightly looking to build on the impressive win in their previous outing against much fancied Kelty Hearts, and the Cumbernauld men did create a few early half chances, but nothing that troubled Bonnyrigg keeper Mark Weir.

The first real opening came Bonnyrigg’s way in 17 minutes when a Lee Currie corner found Daniel Bauer at the far post and the Hearts loanee headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

George Hunter also missed a great chance, failing to make contact inside the six-yard box with just Jonathan Grier to beat.

However Hunter made amends 31 minutes, getting on the end of Kieran McGachie’s powerful low cross to slam the ball past Grier.

Matters went from bad to worse for Colts 10 minutes later when Lewis Turner crossed for Dean Brett glanced a header low past Grier from eight yards.

Colts struggled to come to terms with the power and pace of Bonnyrigg and the visitors remained well in control of the game in the opening stages of the second half with McGachie and Hunter both going close to extending their lead.

It wasn’t Colts night and only a great late stop from Grier denied Currie a third for Bonnyrigg.

Colts now face an away double header at Gretna tonight (Wednesday) and Spartans on Saturday.