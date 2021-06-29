Cumbernauld Colts under-20s manager Alan McConville

The SLDFL has been denied permission to use under-21 players in an effort to keep them involved after they missed a full campaign when the Covid 19 pandemic forced a youth football shutdown.

The Scottish FA say such a plan could negatively affect the Scottish Youth FA’s Under-21 league.

As a result 483 players have been left to look for new clubs, and with some teams losing the spine of their team the SLDFL has been forced to delay its start date until July 31.

The fear among many coaches is that players could now be lost to the game at a crucial age, rather than being allowed to make up for the season of football they missed out on.

Colts are among the clubs affected and say they are completely mystified by the decision and hope that “common sense prevails”.

Under-20s manager Alan McConville confirmed that if the decision remains he will lose seven players from his squad.

He said: “Players who have already lost out on a full season of competitive football, if they had been allowed to play this season may have sufficiently developed to enable them to be considered for the step up to the senior Lowland League team.

“Instead, they may be lost to the game forever.”