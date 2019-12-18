Cumbernauld Colts well beaten by title hopefuls East Stirlingshire

A second half goal blitz from East Stirlingshire secured a 4-1 victory against Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday at a windy Broadwood Stadium.

Goals from Nicky Low, former Colts striker Sean Brown, Jordan Tapping and Andy Rodgers earned the visitors the win which kept their faint title aspirations alive.

Despite playing directly into strong gusts in the first half, Shire looked the more likely of the two sides as Colts struggled to cope with energetic winger Bobby Barr.

But the tricky winger couldn’t turn his clear threat into a vital opener and that almost proved costly for the visitors with Reis Peggie’s goal saving intervention on the stroke of half-time keeping his side level.

Peggie’s defensive heroics proved pivotal moments later as Low fired home from inside the Colts box to finally break the home side’s resistance.

Having the wind onside in the second half fuelled a Shire attacking onslaught and efforts from Low and Barr went abegging.

However Shire’s pressure paid off when Brown doubled the lead. The influential Barr found ex-Clyde midfielder Matty Flynn and cushioned the ball back into the path of the former Colts man to finish off a fine attacking move.

Colts, who had largely been on the defensive, looked bereft of ideas. However, Richard Kirwan tucked Max Ashmore’s corner away with ease to give the hosts hope of a second half revival.

Shire’s response was almost instant. From the restart, Flynn’s audacious attempt from the halfway line cracked the frame of Jonathan Grier’s goal before going out for a goal kick – much to the keeper’s relief.

Shire’s dominant response was rewarded with a crucial third goal. Barr’s teasing delivery from a corner was met emphatically by Tapping who thundered a header into the net.

Evan Horne’s dismissal did little to stem the tide of Shire’s dominance and when Colts conceded a penalty Rodgers, fresh off the bench, stepped up to fire past Grier.

Next for Colts this Saturday is a trip to Bonnyrigg Rose.