Cumbernauld Colts youngsters enjoy fine win over East Stirlingshire

Cumbernauld Colts moved up to third in the Lowland League with an impressive victory over East Stirlingshire at Broadwood on Saturday.

A double from Sean Brown and a strike form Fraser Team secured the points in what was a mature performance for such a young side.

Ross Allum had a great chance to open scoring for Shire after capitalising on a mistake in Colts defence but he blasted over the bar with Jordan Pettigrew rooted to the spot.

Colts looked a little nervous during the early exchanges, but they settled down after seven minutes when a great move allowed Team to break on the right and play a low cross into the box for Brown who thumped the ball low past Jamie Barclay.

Colts had chances to extend their lead. Both Team and Craig Holmes were through one on one with Barclay, but couldn’t find a way past the experienced stopper.

However the visitors looked dangerous when they got into the final third and drew level in 23 minutes when poor Colts defending presented Allum with space inside the six-yard box and the striker made no mistake firing low past Pettigrew.

There was no further scoring in an entertaining first half, but Colts started the second period much brighter and they edged themselves back in front in 56 minutes.

A long ball was knocked on by Brown to strike partner Team who raced onto the loose ball and calmly finished with a low shot past Barclay.

The hosts extended their lead seven minutes later when Holmes burst into the box and drilled in a low shot which Barclay saved, but the ball broke to Brown who knocked it into the empty net.

Team should have scored again after racing clear but his neat lob over Barclay landed on the roof of the net.

Shire pulled a goal back in injury time as a free kick from Kris Faulds eluded the entire Colts defence and the ball ended up in the back of the net. But it wasn’t enough to deny Colts a fine win.