Cumbernauld cup run ended by Newtongrange Star

Four first-half goals sent a disappointing Cumbernauld United side crashing out of the Scottish Junior Cup at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

Instead it was East Region Superleague side Newtongrange Star who booked a place in the last 32 with a commanding 4-0 third round replay victory.

The visitors wasted no time in going on the offensive and took the lead in the fourth minute.

A Scott Swaney free-kick from the left saw Alistair Forster beat United goalkeeper David Buchanan to the cross to glance a header into the net.

United were shocked but worse was to follow six minutes later. Another crossball, this time from the right, found Kyle Scott unmarked on the left and the striker blasted the ball past Buchanan from an acute angle.

A Kenny O’Brien free header after 17 minutes almost had United three down as the usually so reliable home defence was again found wanting.

It was the 20th minute before United’s first real effort at goal. A Martin Shiels pass gave William Wells an opportunity but the tall winger shot over the bar.

Mikey McLaughlin then found Wells but the United forward was again off target.

The home men just could not settle to their usual game and lost a third goal in the 34th minute.

Following a Newtongrange attack a clever Forster pass reached Scott, on his own unguarded, and the Star striker easily steered the ball past Buchanan.

Another three minutes, another goal when another Swaney free-kick was tipped on to the bar by Buchanan and Newtongrange defender Sean Melvin was first to react and net the rebound.

United resumed after the interval in more determined fashion and began to string some passes together.

United full-back Alan Benton was prominent in most moves as the home side pressed. Shiels had a couple of efforts at goal, one after a good move with Dylan McGuigan, but Star keeper Kieron Renton dealt confidently with both shots.

United substitutes Scott Murphy and Davie Dickson played well when they came on but it was not United’s day and Newtongrange ran out deserved winners.