Cumbernauld earn Scottish Cup replay with Newtongrange

After four postponements Cumbernauld United’s Scottish Junior Cup third round tie at Newtongrange Star finally went ahead on Saturday.

But ironically the match ended in a stalemate, meaning the teams will have to do it all again in a replay at Guy’s Meadow this Saturday.

The match wasn’t the rip-roaring battle expected, only coming to life in the closing stages when both teams had chances to clinch a fourth round tie against East Region aces Bonnyrigg Rose. In the end a draw was probably fair and a good result for United.

The visitors made the brighter start against the East Superleague side and in the 10th minute, following a Fraser Team-Robbie Winters move, Paddy McCabe just failed to connect with the experienced striker’s cross.

Six minutes later an excellent Scott Murphy ball reached Winters but the front man’s header went wide.

A timely clearance from skipper Paul Murphy and a tremendous one-handed save by David Buchanan from home frontman Alistair Forster prevented the visitors going behind in a short spell of Newtongrange pressure.

A second fine stop by Buchanan from Star’s Kenny O’Brien in the final moments of the first period kept the scoreline blank.

Cumbernauld were the better team in the opening stages of the second half and Paul Murphy came near following a Mikey McLaughlin free kick. But there was little for the crowd to shout about.

United manager Andy Frame brought on substitutes Martin Shiels and Mark Batchelor in an attempt to apply more pressure on their Midlothian opponents.

United settled to play some good football and following a Shiels shot which went narrowly past, a fine McCabe run ended when he was unceremoniously grounded. The resultant free-kick from Tony Stevenson however hit the side netting.

United’s most recent signing Alan Benton got into the act with a great surge upfield before Team, with a similar foray up the park, was in position to finish the move but agonisingly missed the target.