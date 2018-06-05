Cumbernauld lose to Largs in final league game of season

Cumbernauld United completed their league programme on Sunday when they went down 1-0 at home to Largs Thistle.

In the end the result mattered little to Cumbernauld - but it was enough for the Ayrshire team to ensure promotion to the Super Premier next season.

A good crowd, including many neutral junior supporters and a large contingent of fans from Largs, saw the Inverclyde side, obviously up for the challenge, make the better start to the contest with Alex McWaters, in particular taking centre stage.

First the Thistle midfield man hit the post with a free kick and then, with another set piece, smashed the ball against the Cumbernauld crossbar.

A visitors’ goal was not long delayed. In the seventh minute full-back Martin Orr’s drive from the right was flicked past United goalkeeper Graeme Murphy by John Carter to put Largs deservedly ahead.

Things looked bleak for the home side but they responded immediately. An Alan Benton free-kick came back off Thistle keeper Blair Cousar to young Darren Bowie but the Cumbernauld man missed from the rebound.

A Chris Lennon free-kick was then cleared by Cousar to Bowie who was unable to take advantage and headed over the crossbar.

United continued to press and a clever Lennon flick gave Paddy McCabe the chance to go on a run up the right wing but a corner kick was the disappointing result.

Largs responded with a McWaters shot wide of the mark and a Scott Adam effort high over.

Two minutes from the interval a Carter pass to McWaters gave the Thistle man a great chance but again the visiting player’s parting shot came off an upright.

Shortly after the break McWaters unbelievably again struck the bar with another great effort.

Both teams had opportunities as the match progressed but, despite the end to end attacking play neither of the goalkeepers were particularly tested.

Aiden Malone replaced Robbie Winters in the Cumbernauld attack in the 58th minute and within 10 more minutes was sent off having received two yellow cards leaving United with ten men.

It was a tense looking Largs side as the final whistle got nearer and promotion beckoned but the Ayrshire men deservedly held on and the celebrations started.