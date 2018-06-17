Cumbernauld push Pollok all the way in League Cup final

Cumbernauld United went down fighting in their Central League Cup final against Pollok at Shettleston last Thursday night.

Andy Frame’s side fought back to level after conceding an early goal and more than matched the Super Premier side until the final quarter when two Pollok goals saw the trophy going to the Glasgow club.

Celebrations after Shiels's strike.

Pollok started strongly and went ahead in five minutes.

A Nicky Little cross from the left wing was met by Stuart McCann whose diving header beat Graeme Murphy in the Cumbernauld goal.

Inspired by this success, Pollok applied some pressure but were shocked in the 23rd minute when United equalised.

Following a Robbie Winters corner, the ball broke out to Martin Shiels on the 18-yard line and the Cumbernauld man’s low right foot shot which beat Scott Johnson in the Pollok goal.

Cumbernauld's Robbie Winters was playing perhaps the last match of his career against his former club Pollok.

United were playing some good football now but Murphy had to come to the rescue, rushing out to block from Stefan McCluskey who was clean through.

United then suffered a double blow when top scorer Chris Lennon and defender Jamie Kennedy were injured before the break and had to be replaced by Fraser Team and Aiden Malone.

But they almost took the lead when, from a Winters flagkick, a Team header brought out a terrific save from Johnson.

The game could have gone either way but it was Pollok who got the vital second goal midway through the second half when McCluskey’s free kick-from the left missed everyone in the box, struck an upright and rebounded onto the opposite post and into the net .

Ex-Pollok man Winters, maybe playing his last game for Cumbernauld, was cheered by both sets of supporters as he was replaced by JP McBride.

United were trying hard for an equaliser and were denied a penalty when a Pollok man looked to handle in the box.

Pollok then scored a decisive third goal minutes from the end when Gary McCann cut in from the right to drill the ball past Murphy.