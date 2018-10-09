Cumbernauld teenager Ross Connelly helps Hamilton Accies youngsters hold FC Basel

Cumbernauld teenager Ross Connelly helped Hamilton Accies under-19s achieve a 2-2 away draw with Swiss side FC Basel in their UEFA Elite League debut.

After Accies took an early lead the Swiss side hit back to level by the break and went 2-1 up shortly after the restart.

But the Scottish under-18 champions levelled with 15 minutes to go and a superb save by keeper Ross two minutes from time prevented Basel from snatching a winner.

The return leg takes place at New Douglas Park on Wednesday, October 24.

Should Accies go through they will face either Danish side Midtjylland or Irish outfit Bohemians in the last 16 of the competition which forms a pathway into the latter stages of the under-19s Champions League.

