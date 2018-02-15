Cumbernauld United aim to make their mark in West

Cumbernauld United will hope for third time lucky this weekend as they prepare to head to Dalmellington to face Ayrshire side Craigmark Burntonians.

The first round West of Scotland Cup tie has already been called off twice - it was originally scheduled to be played on November 11 and then rearranged for earlier this month.

Whether it can go ahead this weekend will depend on the elements - but if it does United boss Andy Frame is not expecting anything other than a tough test.

Craigmark play one level below Cumbernauld, in the Ayrshire District League, but are enjoying a decent season and will go into the game - if it is played - with confidence.

Frame said: “They’ve had a great start to the season if you look at their results and we hear that they are quite a decent team.”

In common with the rest of the country’s junior sides, Cumbernauld face a massive backlog of games due to almost weekly call-offs over the past few months.

Cumbernauld are actually unbeaten in the league since September 16, although they have only played five matches since they lost 3-1 to Kilsyth Rangers on that date.

But with league reconstruction meaning four teams going up to the top flight and two more going into the play-offs, Frame says there is everything to play for once the season does get up and running again.

He said: “It’s been difficult to get into a routine and it’s frustrating.

“But I said at the start of the season that anyone in this league who tells you they are not going for promotion is lying.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody.”