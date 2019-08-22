Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers on form ahead of derby

Junior sides Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers will both go into Saturday's derby clash at Duncansfield in winning form.

Cumbernauld bounced back from last week's first defeat of the season to thump title rivals Cambuslang Rangers 5-1 at Guy's Meadow on Wednesday night.

The win, against a side level on points with them at the start of play, sent Andy Frame's side two points clear at the top of the Championship table after four wins in their opening five matches.

But Kilsyth are also on the rise after a stuttering start and moved up to fifth in the table with a 2-1 win at Petershill.

Cumbernauld went ahead against Cambuslang through a 26th minute goal from in-form striker Scott Thomson.

Thomson then added a second just two minutes later from a pinpoint Paddy McCabe pass, but Cambuslang pulled one back 10 minutes from half-time through Ciaron Smith.

However United restored their two-goal advantage when Thomson completed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half.#

Thomson took his tally to four in the 71st minute and Kieran McAleenan added a fifth for a now rampant Cumbernauld five minutes later.

Meanwhile Kilsyth, after taking just two points from their opening three games, have now won their last two.

Franny Kelly put Kilsyth ahead midway through the first half at Petershill, but Peasies hit back to level through Scott Anson 11 minutes into the second half.

However the visitors snatched all three points with a goal from defender Jon Tully just two minutes from time.

Saturday's derby will be the second between the sides this season, Kilsyth edging home 2-1 in the opening Sectional League Cup - also at Duncansfield - last month.

