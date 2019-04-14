Cumbernauld United beat Craigmark with four-goal Cunningham blast

Cumbernauld United remain in contention for promotion to the top flight after a 4-1 win over Craigmark Burntonians at Guy's Meadow on Saturday.

Relative new boy John Cunningham grabbed all four goals as Andy Frame's side bounced back from the previous week's disaster against Neilston with a good home win.

The victory moved United back up to fourth place and, with four of their remaining six fixtures at home, still in with a chance of going up.

United made a good start with a goal in the 11th minute.

A Tony Stevenson crossfield pass found Alan Benton on the right and the big full-back's run and low ball across set up Cunningham who gave Craigmark keeper Elliott Masterton no chance with his finish.

After a Paddy McCabe 35-yard effort effort was well saved by the visiting keeper, United went two ahead ten minutes later.

This time it was from a super run from Conor Scullion who waltzed past three Craigmark defenders to lay the ball on for Cunningham to score his second.

Instead of folding after surrending those first two goals, the men from Dalmellington pulled themselves together and began to make their presence felt.

They got the reward for their better play when they reduced the arrears from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

Benton was adjudged to have fouled a Craigmark attacker much to to the protestations of the home players, skipper Paul Murphy in particular, who was booked for his dissent.

New United goalkeeper Davie McEwan had no chance of saving Greg Vernon's spot kick.

Cumbernauld began the second half on the offensive and, from a Paddy McCabe cross, Kieran McAleenan came near.

Then Benton surged upfield once again only to see his parting shot well saved by Masterston who made some excellent stops in the game.

But in the 58th minute Cunningham got his deserved hat-trick when, following a defensive error, he lobbed the advancing keeper.

And 10 minutes later Cunningham did it again with a superb left-foot shot to record his fourth score and ensure victory for his team.

The battle for the third and final promotion spot - top two Rutherglen Glencairn and Benburb are virtually certain to go up - looks to be a three-way fight between United, Arthurlie and Rossvale.

United are currently one point behind Arthurlie, but with two games less played, while Rossvale are a further point back but have one game in hand over Cumbernauld.