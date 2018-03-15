Cumbernauld United beaten by quickfire Larkhall double

Two goals in three minutes midway through the second half were enough to defeat Cumbernauld United at Larkhall on Saturday.

United led at the break but the home side hit back to claim the points with a 2-1 win.

Cumbernauld gave debuts to their two most recent signings, forwards Chris Lennon and Aiden Malone.

But on a very heavy surface there was little to enthuse about until the 15th minute when United’s Paul McMenamin saw Thistle keeper Stewart Thomson off his line and, from 40 yards, sent a high ball towards the Larkhall net but, unluckily, his wide.

The two new strikers were then in action.

A Malone shot was well saved by the Thistle keeper and a Lennon header, from a Paddy McCabe cross, was wide of the goal.

Cumbernauld were playing all the football at this stage and a Tony Stevenson effort was not far away.

But they almost went behind in the 28th minute when Mark Canning smashed the ball against the bar with United keeper Graeme Murphy helpless.

A terrific shot from Mikey McLaughlin brought out a fine save from Thomson before United deservedly took the lead five minutes from the break when Ross McCabe netted with a downward header at the back post from a Robbie Winters corner.

Immediately after the interval United should have gone two ahead when Lennon was sent clear on goal, but Thomson slid out to take the ball from the forward’s feet.

Cumbernauld manager Andy Frame then substituted Winters, who had put in a good shift, with another veteran Davie Dickson and replaced John Higgins with Alan Benton. Andy Sinclair then came on for McMenamin.

However Thistle scored in the 67th minute when a rocket shot from Canning, some 20 yards out, gave the United keeper no chance.

The Larkhall tails were up and three minutes later the locals took the lead when a shot from former United player Billy Robb unluckily took a deflection off a defender to leave keeper Murphy stranded.

United tried hard for a leveller but the points had gone.