Cumbernauld United beaten in injury time at Renfrew

Junior side Cumbernauld United dropped off the pace at the top of the Championship after going down to an injury-time goal at Renfrew.

The defeat saw Andy Frame’s side fall four points behind leaders Darvel - although they do have a game in hand on their Ayrshire rivals.

United started positively knocking the ball about well on a sticky surface without seriously threatening Danny McLeary the home goal.

But Renfrew upped the pace and a flowing move resulted in a through ball to Dallas who toe poked the ball wide of Hill.

United then had a great chance to take the lead when Stevenson released McStay wide on the left and the big striker played a fine ball across the goal where McAleenan controlled and fired a shot which McLeary remarkably turned away for a corner.

The visitors were made to pay for that miss when on their next attack Maxwell was fouled by Taylor, giving the referee no option but to point to the spot. McKenna made no mistake from the spot, sending Hill the wrong way.

The game continued in a similar manner with United unable to get their passing game going and Renfrew playing a high line.

With words no doubt words spoken in the ‘Nauld dressing room their was a definite rise in tempo to United’s play and after the break - and it didn’t take long to draw level when a nice passing move say Burbidge play a pinpoint pass to Scott Thomson who, running in on goa,l showed all the composure to slot past McLeary.

The play was now mostly towards the Renfrew goal. McCabe hooked a shot over when he possibly had more time than he thought and then was again unlucky when glancing a header just wide.

Just when it looked like a point apiece disaster struck for United. Dallas was allowed a run in on goal with McCabe having little option but to take him out, duly receiving his marching orders.

And up stepped Maxwell to curl in a shot which came down off the underside of the bar, struck Hill on the back and went in.

There was no time for United to reply as the referee blew for full time from the kick off.

It was a hard one for United to take given the improvement in the second half, but overall it was a disappointing game and performance.

Next up for United a visit to local rivals Gartcairn.