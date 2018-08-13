Cumbernauld United blast eight past Larkhall

Cumbernauld United stormed to the top of the Championship table with a 8-0 win over a young Larkhall team last Wednesday, writes Ralph Murphy.

It took United just two minutes to make their intentions clear as a driving run from Martin Shiels forced a corner.

David Reid delivered a cross that found Conor Stevenson in the area but his shot sailed over the bar.

However it wasn’t long before United did take the lead - on 14 minutes Scott McManus lobbed a ball into the penalty area which Ross McCabe got onto the end of to force the ball over the line.

Four minutes later ex-Larkhall player Reid fired home a free-kick to make it 2-0.

It remained that way at the break, but the second half started in the same manner as the first. A shot from Stevenson went wide and Alan Benton forced a save form the home keeper.

The third goal eventually arrived in the 59th minute when a ball played in from Reid found captain Paul Murphy whose header flew into the net.

Reid then played in new striker Scott Davidson who made it 4-0 in the 70th minute and 10 minutes later Stevenson rounded off an excellent performance by playing a lovely ball over the Larkhall keeper.

Remarkably the three remaining goals all came from McManus in the space of four minutes, the pick of which was a chip over the keeper from a Paddy McCabe through ball.