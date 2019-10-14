Cumbernauld United close in on leaders with win at Arthurlie

Cumbernauld United maintained their promotion push with a potentially crucial three points from a 2-0 win at Arthurlie on Saturday.

A double from top scorer Scott Thomson earned Andy Frame’s second-placed side the win at Dunterlie Park which moved them to within a point of leaders Darvel.

It was a comfortable victory and with a bit more Composure in front of goal United could have been out of sight by half-time.

The visitors came flying out the blocks with Paddy McCabe first to test Craig Gordon in the Lie goal but the keeper saved well at this near post.

The opener wasn’t long in coming though, McCabe once again prominent with a fine pass for Thomson who made no mistake from 10 yards.

United were playing some nice free flowing football and Stefan Law tried his luck from 20 yards, curling a shot just wide.

It was fully 20 minutes before United keeper Darren Hill was called into action, easily dealing with a Craig Molloy free-kick.

Back came United with first Thomson and then Jamie Macdonald both having long-range efforts saved by Gordon.

As half-time approached United should have increased their lead in the move of the game when Klark Thomson played a sublime through pass to Mark Burbidge, who at the last second, decided to square the ball to the inrushing McCabe who just failed to connect.

United continued the second half on the front foot, Burbidge and McCabe combining well to set up Kieran MacAleenan who blasted over from eight yards.

As the half progressed Arthurlie came more into the game but lacked a cutting edge with a long range effort from Liam Mushet their only effort of note.

United sent on Paul Callander and Jack Harrison to replace Law and Macdonald and Harrison made an immediate impact when he cut in from the right only to see his shot graze the post.

United were not to be denied and Scott Thomson secured the points when outpacing Mushett to fire a fine shot low past Gordon.