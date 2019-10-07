Cumbernauld United come from three down to beat Dalry with five-goal blitz

Cumbernauld United produced a remarkable comeback to claim the points in a thrilling 5-3 win at Dalry Thistle on Saturday.

Despite finding themselves three down against the run of play, United dug in to turn the gane around with five goals in a late 12-minute blitz.

United made a bright start and a flick by top scorer Scott Thomson, back after injury, just missed the far post.

Home keeper Fisher saved from McCabe and Thomson bulleted a header just over as United kept up the pressure.

But on the 20-minute mark they went behind from Dalry’s first real attack as Scott Gray curled a fine shot past Darren Hill.

Gray scored again with a cool finish five minutes later and worse was to follow on the stroke of half-time when Gardner fired in a third after the United defence failed to clear a corner.

For the United faithful it was hard to comprehend what was happening given their superiority.

After the break United laid siege to the home goal.

McCabe and Burbidge were causing all sorts of problems and Klark Thomson was unfortunate to header past with Fisher stranded and further efforts from Macdonald and Law were dealt with by the Thistle keeper.

But they had to wait until the 70th minute to make the breakthrough as Ross McCabe was first to react to a corner and head past Fisher.

It was game on and in their next attack a carbon copy corner was flicked home by Thomson.

In was one way traffic and after substitute McStay had blasted over from six yards United drew level when Thomson beat Fisher to the ball to toe poke home.

The turnaround was complete when a pinpoint cross from Stefan Law was superbly headed home by Klark Thomson.

With the visiting support in raptures it was soon five when Mark Burbidge, in on goal, rounded Fisher to slot into the empty net.

United were then able to wind down the clock to see out the game and secure a remarkable victory.

This Saturday United head to Barrhead to take on Arthurlie.