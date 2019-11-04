Cumbernauld United come from three down to win thriller against Petershill

Cumbernauld United staged an astonishing comeback from three down to beat Petershill 4-3 in a remarkable Guy’s Meadow encounter.

United looked dead and buried but scored four times in the last 20 minutes - a goal from Stefan Law and a hat-trick from inspirational supersub Chris Hall - to maintain their position at the top of the Championship.

The visitors were ahead after just four minutes when James MacLennan went down after a rash challenge from Jack Harrison and local boy Scott Anson made no mistake, smashing the penalty high past Darren Hill.

Worse was to follow on 12 minutes when a slack Ross McCabe pass was intercepted by debutant Kieran Campbell who beat the advancing Hill with a lovely chip.

United struggled to make an impact and other than two long range efforts from Thomson had little to show in a poor first half performance.

It was a similar story after the break as United found it difficult to penetrate a well organised Peasy defence.

And midway through the half they fell further behind as another slack pass was pounced on by MacLennan who curled a shot wide of Hill to make it 3-0.

There looked no way back for United, but they got a lifeline when a Paul Callander pass was collected by Hall who turned Anson to fire a low shot past Andrew Wilson.

There was certainly more purpose about United now and in their next attack a cross from Harrison was handled by Anson in the box with the big defender seeing yellow. Up stepped United’s top scorer Scott Thomson only to be foiled by a great save from Wilson.

But United were not to be denied as from the resulting corner the ball broke to Hall whose his effort was judged to have crossed the line by the far side linesman despite loud claims from the Peasy players with full-back David Aubrey being red carded for his protests.

United could smell blood and continued to lay siege on the visitors’ goal - and were soon level when a cross from Harrison was met full on by Law who crashed a unstoppable shot high past Wilson.

With full time looming Guy’s Meadow erupted when from a corner the ball broke to that man Hall and he picked his spot in the corner of the net to complete one of the most astonishing comebacks witnessed by a United team and send the home support home in ecstasy and Petershill away in despair.