Cumbernauld United defeat Glasgow Perthshire in League Cup clash

Cumbernauld United bounced back from their derby defeat with a well earned 2-1 victory over Glasgow Perthshire at Keppoch Park on Monday.

Perthshire started brightly and winger Harrison shot wide from a tight angle when put through by Gemmell.

There was a further let off for the visitors after 10 minutes when a Lynch shot was turned against the bar by Murphy and cleared off the line by Taylor.

United responded with a five-man move, Callander unlucky to see his cutback just going the wrong side of Thomson.

But United were now in full flow and were rewarded on 24 minutes when Taylor’s drilled cross was turned past keeper Anderson by defender Kinnaird.

Perthshire’s Kelly was lucky to only see yellow for a horrendous tackle on Klark Thomson, who had to be replaced five minute later.

However Cumbernauld doubled their lead on 33 minutes when a lovely through pass from Jack Harrison left Scott Thomson clear to coolly chip Anderson.

It was all United and just before the interval Anderson somehow turned a Benton volley from a Stevenson cross past the post.

Perthshire introduced some fresh legs with the powerful running Musa and it certainly paid dividends when he was first to react to a loose clearance and smashed the ball high past Murphy.

But Shire on the offensive they were reduced to 10 men when Kelly was red carded for a high tackle on Hall and got this just reward for this previous offence on Thomson.

United then proceeded to dominate the remainder of the game and past up numerous changes through Hall, McCabe and Macdonald but United couldn’t add any further scoring.