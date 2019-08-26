Cumbernauld United easy winners over Kilsyth Rangers in derby

Cumbernauld United took the derby honours with a comfortable 3-0 victory over local rivals Kilsyth Rangers at Duncansfield on Saturday.

The derby had been eagerly anticipated with both sides going into it in decent form.

But in the end it was a fairly easy win for Championship leaders United as Rangers disappointed their fans with a lacklustre performance which never looked like seriously troubling their opponents.

Both teams had several key players missing but United coped well and ran out good winners.

Rangers just about had the better of the early play although they did not really get any decent shots in to trouble Darren Hill.

And it was Cumbernauld who opened the scoring in 18 minutes as Johnny McStay put in a good effort which Rangers trialist keeper Urquhart could only knock back out and McStay scored with his second attempt.

Rangers’ response was muted, they did not put any real pressure on the United defence and Hill had only one decent save to make from a shot by McKenzie Cairns.

Then almost on the halftime whistle came the killer blow when Paddy McCabe broke away and added a second with a good solo effort.

The expected assault by Rangers after the restart never really materialised and when United were awarded a penalty not long into the second half it was as good as all over.

KieranMcAleenan’s spotkick was initially saved by Urquhart but he could only knock it back out to the penalty taker to net with his second attempt.

Kilsyth made a change with Djoudi on for Cairns but it had little effect; Cumbernauld were comfortable in their lead and held out easily to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table and avenge their League Cup loss to Kilsyth at Guy’s Meadow last month.

Next up for Cumbernauld on Saturday, as they chase a sixth win in seven games, is a home match with mid-table Irvine Victoria while Kilsyth face a difficult-looking trip away to second-placed Darvel. Both games kick-off at 2pm.